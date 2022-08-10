1
The person to sign your release letters is sick - Hearts of Oak to Kofi Kordzi, Ansah Botchway

Frederick Ansah Botchway And Kofi Kordzi Frederick Ansah Botchway and Kofi Kordzi

Wed, 10 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Communications Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo has reacted to the public outcry of Kofi Kordzi and Frederick Ansah Botchway over the club's reluctance to issue their release letters.

Kofi Kordzi and Frederick Ansah Botchway were released by the Phobians ahead of the 2021/2022 season after the Phobians described them as surplus to requirement.

However, nearly two weeks after announcing their release from the club on social media, Hearts of Oak are yet to give them their release letters making Kofi Kordzi and Frederick Ansah Botchway call them out in the public.

Reacting to the public complaints of the players, Kwame Opare Addo said the reason for the delay in giving them their release letters is that the person responsible for signing those letters is on sick leave.

"We told them to go and come for it but the person supposed to sign their letters is not there because he is sick and I can't sign letters because I don't have that level of clearance."

"Once the person returns to work, he will send it and we will give them the letters," Kwame Opare Addo told Saddick Adams on Accra-based Angel FM.

