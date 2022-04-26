1
The players are really working hard - Legon Cities coach Konadu on Kotoko victory

Legon Cities head coach Maxwell Konadu has heaped praise on his players following a 3-1 win over Ghana Premier League leaders Asante Kotoko 3-1 on Sunday.

The Royals took an early lead in the 17th minute through Michel Otu from the penalty spot before Hans Kwofie increased the tally 10 minutes later.

However, Mudasiru Salifu halved the deficit for the Porcupine Warriors on the stroke of half time at the Baba Yara Sports stadium. After the breaks, Legon Cities restored their two goal lead as they scored in the 47th minute through Hans Kwofie to make it 3-1.

"Our job speaks for us, I mean when you have a small team like Legon Cities, you don’t need to talk too much before the big games," coach Konadu said after the game.

"It’s a team I respect so much, it’s a club I love so much, it’s a club I know so well and steadied so well before we came here.

He added, "I think that made the trick for us. We’ve been working so hard, we were struggling at the beginning of the season. As and when the season was progressing, our game was also improving."

"The system is helping our players to get the best out of them. The players are really working hard."

The win lifts Legon Cities to 8th on the standings after 26 matches.

