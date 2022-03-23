21
The plenty talk by Ghanaians on social media will cease after Friday - Nigeria captain

Ccc3bdf1 E85b 4503 Adb2 C2e6c0f22b94 Ahmed Musah is captain of Nigeria's Super Eagles

Wed, 23 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Captain for Nigeria, Ahmed Musa has indicated that all the bragging by Ghanaians on social media will cease on Friday when the Super Eagles see off the Black Stars.

According to the Fatih Karagümrük, although Ghana has dominated Nigeria in the last 14 years, the Super Eagles will soar high above the Black Stars in the upcoming encounter.

“As you can see, it’s about the politics, it’s about the jollof that you mentioned, it’s about music, acting, fashion, everything.

“And thank God football has brought us together to show again who is the king. As the record shows… I’m not going to say anything about the past.

“They have good records better than Nigeria, but this is a new generation of the Super Eagles.

“We’re going there to break that record over there so that the more talk on social media will be reduced,” Ahmed Musa said ahead of the first leg of the meeting.

Ghana and Nigeria will face off on Friday, March 25, 2022, in a game that will serve as the first leg for the tie in the playoff of the African qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The winner of the tie will secure a spot at this year’s global showpiece.

