The pressure will be on Nigeria at home - Otto Addo

Otto Addo, Black Stars Head Coach

The Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, claims Nigeria would be under a lot of pressure when they play Ghana in the second leg of the World Cup qualifier.

On Friday, Ghana and Nigeria battled at the Baba Yara Stadium in the opening leg, which finished 0-0.



Otto Addo, speaking at the post-match news conference, stated that the outcomes of the first leg will put pressure on Nigeria to perform in front of their fans in Abuja.



“The Nigerians saw we can play as well. Even though the Afcon wasn’t good I think we matched them up. They have high-quality players but in all it was equal. The pressure will be on them at home and no away goals can hurt a lot,” he told the media.



Nigeria's Super Eagles, who were expected to thrash Ghana, were held to a 0-0 draw in a World Cup qualifier.

The first game was staged at the Baba Yara Stadium, and Ghana was looking to win to get an advantage in the second leg.



Ghana will go to Nigeria for the second leg on March 27, 2022, with everything on the line.



