The referee awarded an unwarranted penalty to Karela – Seydou Zerbo claims

Seydou Zerbo 9876567 Asante Kotoko coach Seydou Zerbo

Fri, 3 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko coach Seydou Zerbo has described the penalty awarded to Karela United as unwarranted by the referee.

Kotoko lost by 1-0 to Karela United in their away match on February 2nd, 2023 at Anyinase, to end their unbeaten run.

Karela scored the only goal in the match when Samuel Attah Kumi netted a controversial penalty from the spot.

The penalty which appeared to have taken place outside the box was rather interpreted by the referee to have occurred in the box.

Coach Seydou Zerbo who was left disappointed questioned why the referee awarded such a penalty to disrupt what would have been a good game as both sides struggled to find the back of the net.

“The difference is, we had the chances to score go, we defeat ourselves because we had all the chances to score but we couldn’t score. Eventually, the referee gave an unwarranted penalty to them and they have their goal to score,” he told StarTimes.

The defeat leaves Kotoko outside the top four, four points behind leaders Aduana Stars.

The Porcupine Warriors have not lost a match in their last 6 games.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
