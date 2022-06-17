0
Menu
Sports

The rescue mission is on – Eleven Wonders coach confident of surviving relegation

GPL Eleven Wonders.jfif According to the coach, the team needs to win at all cost

Fri, 17 Jun 2022 Source: happyghana.com

Eleven Wonders head coach, Prince Coffie, is targeting a win in their last game of the season against Aduana Stars at the Ohene Ameyaw Park.

Wonders must beat Aduana Stars to have a chance of avoiding relegation in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.

The Techiman-based team surviving relegation will also depend on the results of WAFA and King Faisal.

Coach Coffie, who is yet to lose a game since taking over the club, believes the rescue mission is on course.

“At all cost, we must win against Aduana Stars. We must not drop points in this game. I have psyched the players, and they are poised for action”, he told Happy FM.

“Since I joined Eleven Wonders, we have not lost any game at the Ohene Ameyaw Park. It’s a must-win game, and we will all go out against Aduana Stars. The rescue mission is on”.

Eleven Wonders is placed 16th on the league table with 37 points.

Source: happyghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Save the date’ - Nana Aba Anamoah announces
Hopeson Adorye slams SP
Adom-Otchere slams Togbe Afede's aide on RTI request
How Court of Appeal Judge resigned over the demolition of his residence
NDC MP for Jomoro confirms she holds Ivorian citizenship - Report
Joyce Blessing sent the video to a different man, not me - Husband
Come clean, be transparent' – Christian Council to Akufo-Addo
Nat'l Cathedral: 3 pastors to resign - Captain Smart alleges
Afia Schwar deletes controversial video after Nogokpo struck
NPP MP sends message to Akufo-Addo gov’t
Related Articles: