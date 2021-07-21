The scorer of the two own goals should be investigated – AshGold Sporting Director

AshantiGold Sporting Director, Kwesi Darlington

AshantiGold Sporting Director, Kwesi Darlington, says Inter Allies defender Hashmin Musah should be investigated for scoring the two own goals in their Ghana Premier League fixture on Sunday.

The AshantiGold-Inter Allies game has raised suspicions of match-fixing after the game ended 7-1 with some bizarre goals scored in that game.



Inter Allies defender Hashmin Musah who came from the bench in the second half scored two own goals to spoil an alleged bet placed on the game.



According to Hashmin Musah, he scored the two own goals to spoil a supposed bet placed on the game with a correct score of 5-1.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports with Odiasempa Kwame Oware, Kwesi Darlington said if there is any alleged match-fixing game, then the scorer of the two own goals should be investigated.

“Inter Allies have issued a statement to investigate anybody involved in this incident. We scored them five great goals. If anybody has any investigation to do they should ask Inter Allies. If any Ashgold member is involved they should also point him out,” he told Happy 98.9FM.



“For now they should ask Hashmin Musah because he said it was a fixed match and he will be the best to help out with the investigations.



“I don’t condone and support match-fixing and betting that is why the club has issued a statement in that regard,” he added.