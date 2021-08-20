The second match against Malmo will be different - Bernard Tekpetey

Bernard Tekpetey, Ludogorets winger

Ludogorets winger Bernard Tekpetey speaks after the 0-2 loss to Malmo in the playoffs to enter the groups of the Champions League.

"We started with a good rhythm in the first half, then we got a goal and lost the rhythm. Now we will go home and try to correct our mistakes. I think the second game will be different," said Tekpetey.



"This is football and I believe that it will be very different in Razgrad. I think that the match can be decided in our favor," the player added.

The former FC Schalke 04 player was substituted in the 61st minute for Ludogorets.



Dutch Ghanaian attacker Elvis Manu did not feature in the encounter with Swedish club Malmo.