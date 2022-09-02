The story of how Alhaji Grusah's 'spiritual directions' helped Dortmund avoid relegation from Bundesliga

Owner of King Faisal FC, Alhaji Abdul Karim Grusah

With the team on the cusp of dropping to the second tier of German football, the then Chief Executive officer of Borussia Dortmund reached out to his Ghanaian friend, Alhaji Abdul Karim Grusah whom he had struck a relationship during the deal to sign Ibrahim Tanko.

The purpose was to seek help from the astute Ghanaian football administrator on how German football’s second most successful club could escape relegation.



Alhaji Grusah who valued his relationship with the then Dortmund boss consulted a ritual-performing friend for directions on how the team could avoid relegation.



The instruction from the spiritualist that the coach of Dortmund was going to sit out their next game in which they needed to avoid a defeat to keep their status.



Though difficult, the CEO of Dortmund obliged and asked the coach to sit out their game as directed by the spiritualist.



True to the words of the spiritualist, Dortmund survived relegation after drawing one and winning two of their last three matches.

“They had three games for the season to end and they were on the verge of relegation. Their Chief Executive Officer called me and I gave him spiritual directions. He wanted to give me money but I told him to hold on until the person is done with the rituals. He believed it and did exactly what I said.



“The person directed that they suspend their coach so they followed it. They had a much on Saturday and the case came on Thursday. The CEO was like if he sacked him, the journalist would kill him but I told him to follow it. He followed it and told the coach to step aside for that particular match. They needed to avoid a defeat in that game and they drew. They won the next game. It happened after they won the Champions League,” he said.



Alhaji Grusah says his relationship with the club has died down a bit but he hopes to resurrect it.



He told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV that he will visit the club to bring life to the relationship.



KPE