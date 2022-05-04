The story of how Eddie Nketiah fed Chelsea academy players Ghana jollof

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal beat West Ham 2-1

Declan Rice in heated exchange with Eddie Nketiah



Arsenal to make last ditch effort to keep Nketiah



Following the bust up between Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah and West Ham United’s Declan Rice, a video highlighting the close relationship between the two players has surfaced.



In the said video, Declan Rice sheds light on his time with the Chelsea academy with an interesting revelation on how Eddie Nketiah used to them meals.



Declan Rice said that Eddie Nketiah used to serve them and in one instance brought a bowl-full of jollof rice that was enough to feed the entire team.

“When we were at Chelsea we used to go on long aways and used travel on the coach. Eddie used to bring a massive bowl, like a big jollof rice to feed the whole team. The lads used to be buzzing over it,”he said.



Nketiah and Rice who are known to be close pals were engaged in near-fisticuffs on Sunday, May 2, 2022 during Arsenal’s 2-1 win over West Ham.



Nketiah got on the wrong side Declan Rice after he attempted to block West Ham from effecting a free kick in the second half of the game.



Declan Rice got furious and confronted his friend for the act which earned him a yellow from the referee.



Arsenal, by virtue of the victory are back in the top four with the Gunners closing in on a top four finish for the first time in six years.

Nketiah has been in sterling form for the Gunners after replacing Alexandre Lacazette in the role.



The 22-year-old has been linked with a move away from Arsenal with his contract due to expire in June.



The youngster is reportedly on the books on Crystal Palace, West Ham and some Bundesliga club.



Nketiah recently confirmed that he will make a decision on playing for Ghana or England at the end of the current season.





