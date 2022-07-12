The story of how Ghana rejected Eddie Nketiah at Under-17 level

Arsenal forward, Eddie Nketaih

Eddie Nketiah open to representing Ghana

Eddie Nketiah breaks Alan Shearer's England U-21 record



I'm happy Ghana have qualified for the World Cup- Eddie Nketiah



The Ghana Football Association(GFA) is said to be in constant talks with British-born Ghanaian forward, Eddie Nketiah to switch nationality to Ghana.



Nketiah was born in Lewisham, London, England to Ghanaian parents and therefore is eligible to play for either Ghana or England.



He has represented England at all youth levels from the U-17 to U-21. In 2020, he broke former England great, Alan Shearer's record of 13 goals scored for the U-21. Nketiah currently holds the record with 14 goals.

Although the 23-year-old is open to playing for either Ghana or England, he could have had Ghana as his main option if he got his desired opportunity to play for Ghana at the youth level.



According to former GFA communications director, Saani Daara, the Arsenal forward opted to play for Ghana at the U-17 level but the handlers of the team allegedly told him he does not meet the required standard.



“I am also aware that players like Eddie Nketiah came to the Ghana U-17 team and was told that he was not cut for it several years ago," he told JoySports.



Saani Daara alleged that the rejection was probably a blessing in disguise for the player to seek opportunities elsewhere.



"...Maybe we didn’t have the opportunity to court them when they were young [and] that opened them to more opportunities." He added.

At the moment Nketiah is on the radar of the FA as they look to convince him to play for Ghana at the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Whereas the player who has worked to gain prominence at Arsenal and is expected to announce his nationality switch soon.



In an interview in May, Nketiah said he will announce his decision on his nationality switch at the end of the season.



“I will sit down with my family & take the final decision at the end of the season. My parents are both Ghanaian. It’s a possibility. I am open to both–playing for Ghana or England. Happy they’ve qualified for World Cup. I know players like Partey so I am happy for them," he told The Beautiful Game Podcast.



EE/KPE