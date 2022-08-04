The story of how JE Sarpong put his job on the line to get Asamoah Gyan admission at Accra Academy

Veteran Ghanaian coach, JE Sarpong has narrated how he put his job on the line in order to secure a spot for a young Asamoah Gyan at Accra Academy Senior High School.

JE Sarpong and Asamoah Gyan have a long-standing relationship as he is often touted as the man who discovered and nurtured the talent of Africa's all-time top scorer at the FIFA World Cup.



According to the former Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak coach, he first rejected the idea to draft Asamoah Gyan to the Accra Academy school team when Gyan's sister recommended him.



However, JE Sarpong revealed that he had a change of mind about Asamoah Gyan after seeing his first touch in a community football game.



The quest to bring Asamoah Gyan according to JE Sarpong was a difficult one as he had to threaten the Head Mistress to quit his job at the school if Asamoah Gyan was not given admission.



"The Head Mistress say no when I recommended that they give him (Asamoah Gyan) admission to Accra Academy. I threatened to quit the job and that forced her hand to admit him after sating away from work for two weeks," JE Sarpong said in an interview with Ernest Brew Smith on YouTube.



Asamoah Gyan recently honoured coach JE Sarpong with a citation for the role he played in his career during the launch of his book titled LeGYANdary.

JE/KPE