The strange story of the Senegalese player who rejected a move to the Premier League only to fail medicals in France

Bamba Dieng Olympique Marseille forward, Bamba Dieng

Fri, 2 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Senegalese forward, Bamba Dieng had one of the historic and strangest transfer deadline day dramas.

The Olympique Marseille forward was on the verge of joining Leeds United, 11 hours before the closure of the window. Marseille and the English side agreed on a £10 million transfer fee. The player was expected to fly to England to sign the papers.

While he was at the airport with his agent to board a flight to England, OGC Nice hijacked the deal and offered the player a five-year contract, which he accepted to continue in the Ligue 1.

Therefore, his entourage cancelled the trip to England and head to Nice for medals.

He boarded a train to Nice for the medical but failed the test at the death of the window and the deal collapsed. The Senegalese, as a result, then remain at Marseille.

