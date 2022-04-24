0
Menu
Sports

The 'stupid' tackle from our player changed the game - Coach Ibrahim Tanko

Ibrahim Tanko GFA Ibrahim Tanko

Sun, 24 Apr 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Sporting Director of Ghana Premier League side Accra Lions has bemoaned the red card that changed the complexion of their matchday 26 games against Hearts of Oak on  Friday.

Hearts of Oak handed the newly-promoted side a 3-0 win to cement their push for a top-four finish with the league title out of sight with 8 matches to end the season.

He says that his side was very well in the game until that tackle reduced his side to ten men.

Abdul Rashid Abubakar of Accra Lions was given his marching orders after a savage tackle on Obeng Junior forcing the attacker out to be replaced by Isaac Agyenim Boateng.

Speaking at the post-match conference, Ibrahim Tanko labelled the attack from his player as stupid.

“We started very well, after ten minutes our players drew back which was not good. Also, the red card that we received, it was very stupid from our player excuse me to say and that is what changed the game”, he told StarTimes.

Hearts of Oak's impressive start paid off as Kwadwo Obeng Jnr's pass located Salifu Ibrahim who sent a shot goalwards but goalkeeper Appiah saved it before Barnieh tucked home the rebound to give Hearts the lead in the 11th minute.

A 55th-minute goal from Isaac Agyenim Boateng and a late second from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh wrapped up a 3-0 win for Hearts.







?s=20
Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Meet The 24-year-old Student Who Is Arguably Ghana's Youngest Reverend Minister
Samson Anyenini gives breakdown of allowances for top management of some SOEs in Ghana
The Ashanti King who dared the British Governor
7 Ivy league schools are begging to admit one of them - Kennedy Agyapong
Yes I'm divorced, my marriage collapsed a year ago - Kwaku Manu opens up
I haven't had an erection after awarding a penalty against Hearts of Oak - Referee Kenny Padi
I haven't had an erection after awarding a penalty against Hearts of Oak - Referee Kenny Padi
For a moment, I passed out – Sir Sam Jonah narrates harrowing moment in a mine
Your ‘dead on arrival’ comment treated with contempt – Ablakwa to Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu over E-Levy suit
Stay away from the Judiciary – Sosu warns Dame