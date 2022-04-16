0
The target for the Black Princesses is to bring the Women's U20 World Cup trophy home - Kurt Okraku

Sat, 16 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku has disclosed that the target for the Black Princesses at the 2022 FIFA U20 World Cup is to win the trophy.

The Female U20 national team of Ghana last month defeated Ethiopia over two legs to seal qualification to this year’s Mundial.

While the Princesses await the draw to know their group opponents, GFA President Kurt Okraku says the team has been tasked to fight for the ultimate prize at the tournament.

“The vision for the Black Princesses is to look at the trophy and see if we can bring the trophy home.

“And that’s the first part of our target for the national teams,” Kurt Okraku told GTV Sports Plus.

The 2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup is scheduled to be staged in Costa Rica.

The tournament will start on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, and end on Sunday, August 28, 2022

