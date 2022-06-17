The ten most loved Ghanaian footballers of all-time

Stephen Appiah, Baba Yara and Junior Agogo

By virtue of their job, footballers are naturally loved and adored due to the excitement and joy they bring to their fans and followers.

They handling or management of this feeling of adornment has historically been an intricate and ravelled one, as not all footballers are able to manage the fame and celebrity life well.



As a result some of them fall out with their fans and followers and are unable to regain that love and trust.



There are some footballers who irrespective of the club and country they play for are cherished by a majority of football fans who view them as ideal models for the game and society.



Ghana has a long history of footballers who at the mention of their names draw emotions of joy and pride and today GhanaWeb sheds light on what we believe to be the top ten most loved Ghanaian footballers.



Robert Mensah



You remember that childhood game you used to play which had the song ‘Robert Mensah, goalkeeper number one …?” yeah, it was not a mere song, it a profession of love for Ghana’s greatest goalkeeper.



Robert Mensah was loved and cherished mainly for his goalkeeping skills but also for his maverick personality.



The legendary Kotoko and Black Stars goalkeeper won the African Cup with Kotoko in 1971 and the AFCON with Ghana in 1963 AFCON.



Robert Mensah’s life was cut short under very controversial circumstance but he still loved and celebrated by Ghanaians.

Baba Yara



Osman Seidu popularly known as Baba Yara is arguably the greatest player in the history of Kumasi Asante Kotoko and one of Ghana's most iconic footballers.



The current generation may not know a lot about him but for those who watched him, the King of Wingers was a terrific player.



Baba Yara was a member of the Ghana squad that won the AFCON in 1963 and has the Kumasi Sports Stadium named after him.



Mohammed Polo



For those who watched him, not even Lionel Messi comes close to him when it comes to genuine football talent. Mohammed Polo was a dribbling merchant who wriggled past defenders with ease.



He was good and highlights exist to back it. Polo is one of those players who was loved purposely because of his talents. He was a joy to watch and even Kotoko fans could not resist the temptation of watching the nimble footed winger.



Mohammed Polo won multiple titles with Accra Hearts of Oak. Polo won the AFCON in 1978 and came fourth in the CAF best player award of 1977. Polo also won a number of titles in the UAE.



Abdul Razak

The Golden Boy is one player who is loved across all fan bases in Ghana football. Hardly will you hear a word about him.



He is a Kotoko legend but is admired by many Ghanaians. In 1978, Golden Boy played a crucial role in Ghana’s third AFCON title, scoring two winning goals.



In that same year, Abdul Razak attained the height of African Footballer of the Year for his incredible performance in the season.



He won the Ghana Premier League thrice with Kotoko and won the FA Cup as well. Abdul Razak also had stints outside.



CK Gyamfi



The revered football personality is still remembered by Ghanaians. Calls have heighten lately for a national monument to be named after him for his role in three of the four AFCON titles Ghana has won.



As a player, he was outstanding, as a coach, his records are there for all to see.



If Ghana has four stars on its AFCON, then it is due to the hard work and talent of people like Charles Kumi Gyamfi.



Stephen Oduro

Tico Tico as he is called is not just a cult-hero for Kotoko but Ghana football as whole. The diminutive midfielder rose to fame at Asante Kotoko but his leadership qualities and exemplary lifestyle made people love him.



A multiple league winner for Asante Kotoko, Stephen Oduro spent over a decade with the team and warm his way into the hearts of footballers for his exquisite and mercurial touches.



Emmanuel Osei Kuffour



So good he was and so much he was loved that he played for both Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak. He is one of the few players who are loved by both clubs.



Known as the General, Kuffour won the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup with Hearts of Oak. He also nicked a number of league titles.



Stephen Appiah



Stephen Appiah is one of those footballers you hardly hear something negative about. His leadership qualities that helped Ghana qualify and excel at its first World Cup and his polite and humble personality make him the favorite of people.



Tornado’s career traversed Hearts of Oak, Juventus, Fenerbahce among others. He is widely regarded as the best skipper in Black Stars history.



Laryea Kingston