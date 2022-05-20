The three biggest match-fixing scandals that rocked Ghana football

AshantiGold have been demoted to division two

GhanaWeb Feature

The image of Ghana football has been dragged in the mud recently following the dishonorable and greedy attitude of the chairman of AshantiGold, his son as well players and officials of both AshantiGold and Inter Allies.



The two clubs colluded to play a fixed game for a motive which could not be established by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association but was for betting purposes as per rumors.



Ashgold and Inter Allies played a dramatic and disgraceful 7-0 game in matchday 34 of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



Investigations into the game established that one Emmanuel Nii Amoah, a ‘volunteer’ of Inter Allies schemed with Kwaku Frimpong to fix the game.



Both men have been banned by the FA and suffered fines.

But that is not the only fixed game in the history of Ghana football. Whiles the league has never shied away from speculations of match-fixing, only three have been proven.



Nania 31-0 Okwahu United



Tagged the mother of all match fixing scandals in Ghana football. The game remains a big blot on the reputation of the legendary Abedi Pele.



It was the 28th day of the third month of 2007 and Nania needed to win by a huge goal margin to qualify to the Ghana Premier League at the expense of Great Marine whom they had same points with.



Might Jets were playing Great Mariners and both games were being played simultaneously. The game degenerated into absurdity and shame as Nania flopped Okwahu United 31-0 in a game which was cleared out of convenience.

There were, however, repercussions as both teams were demoted to Division 3 and fined $20,000 each. All the players and team officials were also suspended.



Great Mariners 28-0 Mighty Jets



The other leg of the Nania versus Okwahu United game was the Great Mariners trashing of Mighty Jets 28-0.



Mariners wanted to qualify at the expense of Nania FC and therefore fixed their game with Mighty Jet.



What turned out was a 28-0 humiliation of Mighty Jets. They were however sanctioned by the Ghana Football Association after investigations into the match discovered that it was pre-arranged.

The two clubs were equally demoted to Ghana's third division and fined $20,000 each, while their players were also suspended for the rest of that season and the next campaign.



