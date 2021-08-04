The timing of Ekuban's transfer was wrong - Trabzonspor coach Abdullah Avci

Black Stars striker, Caleb Ansah Ekuban

Trabzonspor coach, Abdullah Avci has revealed that he told Caleb Ansah Ekuban straight to his face that the timing of his transfer to Genoa is wrong.

Earlier this summer, Ekuban showed up late to preseason camp due to tax issues and misunderstanding with the Super Lig side.



A move was highly favored for the Ghanaian and he got his wish by agreeing to a deal with Serie A side Genoa with a transfer fee of about €2.2 million.



With the move now reaching the medical stage, Abdullah weighed in on how he felt about the transfer.

"Caleb Ekuban is a player who has served Trabzonspor. He has been beneficial to Trabzonspor."



"His contract will expire in a year and he left the club by making money. The timing of his transfer was wrong. I said it to Ekuban's face," the coach told the Turkish media.



Ekuban is expected to feature in Serie A in the upcoming season.