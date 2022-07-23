The untold story about how Evelyn Badu is related to ex-Black Stars player Agyemang Badu

Evelyn Badu and Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

It has emerged that CAF Women’s Young Player of the Year and CAF Inter-Club Player of the Year winner Evelyn Badu relates to retired Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu.

The 19-year-old has been in the headlines for all the good reasons after scooping two awards at the 2022 CAF Awards staged in Rabat, Morocco on Thursday night.



Not much was known about the family background of the former Hasaacas Ladies offensive midfielder who now plies her trade with the Norwegian side Avaldsnes IL.



On Friday afternoon, the Seikwa Traditional Area issued a statement to congratulate the midfielder for his achievement.



The message caused many to dig into the background of the talented midfielder.

Ghana Sports Online indicates that the Ghana U20 midfielder is the niece of former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu.



Agyemang was capped 78 times by Ghana with 11 goals at the senior level and played an instrumental role for West Africans in 2009 when they became the first African side to win the FIFA U20 World Cup which was staged in Egypt.



Badu was the top scorer in the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League and was also named player of the tournament.



The two also relate to top Ghanaian politician Asiedu Nketiah who is the General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress.