The untold story about medicals at football clubs before completing transfer deals

In modern-day player transfers, medical is a crucial part of a player's move from one club to another.



Many big players have had their deals fall through due to failing their mandatory medicals. Examples are, Nwanku Kanu, Marko Arnautovic, Ruud van Nistlerooy and so on.



The general perception and the known narrative is that medical tests determine where a player is fit to sign.

On the contrary, former Arsenal physiotherapist, Gary Lewin, has explained that medical is not just a decider for whether a player is fit to sign or not. But rather, it is a risk assessment.



"A medical is not a decider that someone is fit to sign or not. A medical is a risk assessment for the money the club is about to sign.



Speaking on The Fozcast podcast, Gary cited an example as to why medical is risk assessment.



"For example, you are a player, and we are going to give you a four-year contract, and you deserve a quarter-million pounds because you are such a good player. So when we do a medical on you, we need to be thorough because that is massive money. On the Alternative, you are Ben Foster, you are 28(years) and you're on a free transfer and so we going to take only a one-year contract the risk on that medical goes (down). So don't always do a medical on a deadline day but what you do is due diligence."



Gary further explained how his club signed a player who had suffered a knee injury 18 months before his signing.

After the unnamed player's medical, it turned out that the player was having early signs on the knee he had surgery on.



However, the club went ahead and completed the deal because the surgeon said the player had four years before his knee would start to degenerate.



