The women who stole the show at 2021 Ghana Football Awards

Sun, 4 Jul 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It was a proud moment for some hardworking women who received laurels for their hard work in football, during the 2021 edition of the Ghana Football Awards.

The event which was held on Saturday July 3 saw many outstanding personalities and football clubs being awarded for their various contributions throughout the year.

In an arguably male-dominated field, some women stood out. Their work throughout the year under review earned them recognition on the night, to the admiration of many.

Mercy Tagoe who coaches Ghana Women’s Premier League side, Berry Ladies was awarded the ‘Women’s Coach of the Year’ award on the night. The Women’s club performed incredibly during the Premier League and came second.

Ophelia Amponsah who plays for Ampem Darkoa Ladies was crowned Women’s Footballer of the Year. Ophelia earned her name in various competitions during the year including the Nasco Player of the Month title. She also emerged the highest goal scorer with 17 goals in the Women’s Premier League this year.

Hasaacas Ladies also took home the enviable Women’s Team of the Year prize after their stunning performance during the league. They won the Women’s Premier League for 2020/2021 with 33 points after 14 matches as leaders of the Southern zone. The win puts Hassacas Ladies on four league titles.

The third edition of the Ghana Football Awards was held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.



Black Stars skipper, Andre Dede Ayew took home the biggest prize as Footballer of the year. Over fourteen personalities and institutions were awarded, with clubs like Accra Hearts of Oak taking home three awards on the night.

Below is the full list of winners at the GFA Awards:

Women's Coach of the Year

Mercy Tagoe — Berry Ladies

Men's Coach of the Year

Samuel Boadu- Accra Hearts of Oak

Thumbs Up Award

Dr. Dan Mckorley (McDan Foundation)

Living Legend Award

Ibrahim Sunday

Women's Team of the Year

Hasaacas Ladies



Men's Team of the Year

Accra Hearts of Oak

Odartey Lamptey's Future Star Award

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku — Steadfast FC 

Goalkeeper of the Year

Danlad Ibrahim — King Faisal FC

Women's Footballer of the Year

Ophelia Amponsah — Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Home-Based Player of the Year

Ibrahim Salifu- Hearts of Oak

Player of the Decade

Asamoah Gyan

Best Ghanaian Club CEO



Nana Yaw Amponsah — Asante Kotoko

Footballer of the Year

Andre Ayew

Goal of the Year 

Nasiru Moro — Legon Cities

Most Vibrant Club on Social Media

Accra Great Olympics

Best African International Award

Edouard Mendy — Chelsea/Senegal

