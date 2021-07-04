The women who stole the show at 2021 Ghana Football Awards

It was a proud moment for some hardworking women who received laurels for their hard work in football, during the 2021 edition of the Ghana Football Awards.

The event which was held on Saturday July 3 saw many outstanding personalities and football clubs being awarded for their various contributions throughout the year.



In an arguably male-dominated field, some women stood out. Their work throughout the year under review earned them recognition on the night, to the admiration of many.



Mercy Tagoe who coaches Ghana Women’s Premier League side, Berry Ladies was awarded the ‘Women’s Coach of the Year’ award on the night. The Women’s club performed incredibly during the Premier League and came second.



Ophelia Amponsah who plays for Ampem Darkoa Ladies was crowned Women’s Footballer of the Year. Ophelia earned her name in various competitions during the year including the Nasco Player of the Month title. She also emerged the highest goal scorer with 17 goals in the Women’s Premier League this year.



Hasaacas Ladies also took home the enviable Women’s Team of the Year prize after their stunning performance during the league. They won the Women’s Premier League for 2020/2021 with 33 points after 14 matches as leaders of the Southern zone. The win puts Hassacas Ladies on four league titles.



The third edition of the Ghana Football Awards was held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.







Black Stars skipper, Andre Dede Ayew took home the biggest prize as Footballer of the year. Over fourteen personalities and institutions were awarded, with clubs like Accra Hearts of Oak taking home three awards on the night.



Below is the full list of winners at the GFA Awards:

Women's Coach of the Year



Mercy Tagoe — Berry Ladies



Men's Coach of the Year



Samuel Boadu- Accra Hearts of Oak



Thumbs Up Award



Dr. Dan Mckorley (McDan Foundation)



Living Legend Award



Ibrahim Sunday



Women's Team of the Year

Hasaacas Ladies







Men's Team of the Year



Accra Hearts of Oak



Odartey Lamptey's Future Star Award



Abdul Fatawu Issahaku — Steadfast FC



Goalkeeper of the Year



Danlad Ibrahim — King Faisal FC



Women's Footballer of the Year

Ophelia Amponsah — Ampem Darkoa Ladies



Home-Based Player of the Year



Ibrahim Salifu- Hearts of Oak



Player of the Decade



Asamoah Gyan



Best Ghanaian Club CEO







Nana Yaw Amponsah — Asante Kotoko



Footballer of the Year

Andre Ayew



Goal of the Year



Nasiru Moro — Legon Cities



Most Vibrant Club on Social Media



Accra Great Olympics



Best African International Award



Edouard Mendy — Chelsea/Senegal



