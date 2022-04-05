3
Menu
Sports

The world would enjoy watching Black Stars at 2022 World Cup - Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku E1618906805496.jpeg?fit=877%2C529&ssl=1 GFA President, Kurt Okraku

Tue, 5 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana to play at 2022 World Cup

Ghana to face Portugal, Uruguay and Korean Republic at 2022 World Cup

Ghanaians eye revenge against Uruguay at 2022 World Cup

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has declared that the Black Stars would be a delight to watch at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars qualified to play at the Mundial after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia four years ago, beating the Super Eagles of Nigeria to a spot in Qatar.

The draw for the tournament which takes place in November was held on Friday, April 1 with the Black Stars being drawn with Portugal, Uruguay and Korean Republic.

Reacting to the draw, Okraku said, “The spirit around the team has now changed and I believe that given the draw that we had, our team will be very competitive. Obviously, there are setting decisions that we need to make to set the ball rolling but Portugal – yes, Uruguay – yes, and Korean Republic, we will make it.”

“Preparations for this adventure started at the AFCON. We picked up the pieces, we engaged in those two very big games.

“So beyond that, I am sure we will regroup, I believe we are very optimistic as to how the team will look like. Some additions, the coach permitting I believe we will enjoy ourselves in Qatar and the world will enjoy the Black Stars,” he added.

The 2022 World Cup will be played between November and December in Qatar.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Muntaka challenges Bagbin's decision to refer absent MPs to Privileges Committee
Deeper Life founder slams church choir over ‘worldly’ dance, dresses
3 more years left on my contract at Dortmund — Otto Addo denies contract expiration reports
French tennis player slaps Ghana’s Nii Ankrah after losing match
Daniel Kofi Kyereh: The new Kevin-Prince Boateng of the Black Stars
Meet 68-year-old footballer aiming to play in Ghana Premier League
Good news for Ghana as Hudson-Odoi acquires Ghanaian passport
Assin North MP suffers another blow as SC throws out application
3 MPs referred to privileges committee for absenteeism
Shatta Wale is disrespectful, violent - Insider discloses reason for split
Related Articles: