There are a lot of pitfalls in Samuel Boadu's tactics - Hearts of Oak board member

Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu

Hearts of Oak end GPL first round at 7th position

Hearts of Oak record 7 wins in GPL first round



Hearts share spoils with Kotoko in Accra



Hearts of Oak board member, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has identified that there are issues regarding the tactics of the club's head coach, Samuel Boadu.



The clubs quest to defend the league title has been challenging as they are positioned in middle of the league log.



The former Ghana FA president believes that the coach has identified the problems himself and expects the manager to turn things around.



“I believe strongly the coach at the moment has watched a lot of the pitfalls as far as his style of teaching is concerned, and I believe strongly too he will work on it”, he told Kumasi-based Precise FM," he added.

Nyaho-Tamakloe asserted that how the club will fare in the second round will determine the level of the coach.



“The coming season, when I say season, the coming second round [of the league] is what will let us know exactly the level of his coaching”



Hearts of Oak wrapped their first round of the season in a goalless draw against league leaders and arch-rivals Asante Kotoko.



The Phobians after 17 matches won 6, drew 7 and lost 4 matches, scoring 15 goals while conceding 5. As a result, Hearts sit 7th on the table.



Hearts' will begin the second round away to Legon Cities, then host WAFA, before a trip to Dormaa to face Aduana Stars.



The reigning champions will wrap up their first five matches at Accra Sports Stadium against Ashanti Gold.