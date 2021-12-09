There are many ways of killing a cat - Langabel tells GFA ahead of World Cup playoffs

Chief drummer of the Black Stars, Joseph Langabel

Chief drummer of the Black Stars, Joseph Langabel has suggested to the Ghana Football Association [GFA] on how to approach the 2022 World Cup playoffs.

Ghana will draw one of Algeria, Senegal, Morocco, Nigeria or Tunisia in the final round of the playoffs.



The West African country have missed out on the last edition of the World Cup in Russia will be hoping to make a return to the global showpiece next year under Serbian trainer, Milovan Rajevac.



With the playoffs scheduled for next year March 2022, Langabel has urged officials of the Black Stars to approach the playoffs like they did for the 2014 World Cup.



“We will qualify but we have to do our things well. There are so many ways of killing a cat," he told Asempa FM in an exclusive interview.

“I cannot say everything on radio but if we do the same thing we did against Egypt in that 6-1, we will qualify.”



The famous Great Olympics supporter also added that there were a number of things that went on behind the scenes to ensure Ghana’s qualification to the 2014 World Cup, hence authorities with the Black Stars must consult experts of assistance.



“We did so many things before we qualified for the 2014 World Cup. It was a secret movement. I’m begging my brother Kurt Okraku and all the executives, this is not a joke.



"We need to work hard because we are going to the lions den. If we don’t do things well, we’ll be swallowed,” he added.