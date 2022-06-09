There are no COVID cases in Black Stars camp - GFA

Black Stars players arrive in Japan for Kirin Cup

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Henry Asante Twum (HAT) has denied report of confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Black Stars camp in Japan.



On the early hours of Thursday, June 9, 2022, multiple reports claimed that five players have contracted the virus and that 18 of the 33-man squad are available for the tournament.



Although he confirmed that indeed there are 18 players in camp, HAT said no player has tested positive for COVID.



"We currently have 18 players in the Black Stars camp in Japan. There is no COVID-19 case in our camp as reported in the Media," he told Kumasi-based Oyerepa Fm.

He also clarified that, Gideon Mensah was not excused from camp due to COVID but rather injury.



"Gideon Mensah is not with the Black Stars team because of injury. He complained about injury after our game against CAR and the medical team decided to give him some time to rest knowing that he has also had a long season in France," he added.



He further explain that Daniel Kofi Kyere who is among the absentees have been excused to sort out his future at St Pauli.



"Daniel Kofi Kyereh was getting calls from his agent even when the Black Stars team was in Cape Coast. The agent contacted the technical team and they decided to let him go to sort his transfer move out."



Henry Asante Twum concluded that Daniell Afriyie Barnieh and Christopher Antwi Adjei who join the team late took part in training today.



"Daniel Afriyie and Christopher Antwi Adjei joined the Black Stars camp on Wednesday and they both trained this morning with the team."

Meanwhile, according to close sources have indicated to GhanaWeb that Dennis Odoi, Kamaladeen Sulemana, Elisha Owusu, Gideon Mensah, and Osman Bukari have contracted the COVID-19 virus.



The Black Stars will play host nation Japan on Friday, June 10 at the Misaki Park Stadium.



The game is slated for 9:00 GMT kick-off time.



The winner progress to the finals while the loser will compete in the bronze medal scheduled on same day as the final, June 14.