There has been progression under Coach Akonnor - Ghana captain Andre Ayew

Black Stars skipper Andre Dede Ayew has said that the team has progressed under Coach Charles Akonnor.

The Black Stars were held to a goalless draw by Côte d’Ivoire on Saturday, June 12, 2021, in an international friendly which serves as preparations for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in September.



The Black Stars were hoping to record a win against the Elephants after losing to Morocco in Rabat last Tuesday.



It was another impressive performance from Akonnor’s side against the star-studded Ivorian team at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



Speaking after the game the Swansea City star said the team has seen some progression and improvement.



“The coach has done a fantastic job you could see the progression of the squad, the plan behind it. Right now, we have to create chances”.

Andre Ayew said the focus now will be on Ghana’s opening game in the World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia.



“Now we have to get ready for Ethiopia because it is a must-win game. Lately, in the national team, my goal-scoring record has been good, and I need to keep it going. What is next important for me is to get ready for Ethiopia and that is my target”, he added.



