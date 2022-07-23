0
There is friction between Ogum and Nana Yaw Amponsah – Kotoko board member admits

Ogum And Nana Yaw 56789 Prosper Ogum Narteh (R) and Nana Yaw Amponsah (L)

Sat, 23 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

A member of the Asante Kotoko board, Yaw Adu has disclosed that he is aware that there are issues between head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum and Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah.

Speaking to Akoma FM in an interview, the board member said it is one of the reasons why a meeting has been scheduled for Monday, July 25, 2022.

“Yes, it is a fact that there is some friction between the two parties (Nana Yaw Amponsah and the coach).

“This is one of the key reasons we will be meeting them on Monday to try and settle all differences,” Asante Kotoko board member Yaw Adu said.

The board member further appealed to supporters to stay calm as they deal with the persisting issues.

“I will appeal to the fans to stay calm as we bring peace between them and see the way forward, especially our African campaign," he added.

During the meeting on Monday, there will be a finality to the issue of resignation by Coach Ogum which has dominated the news in the last few days.

