There is more to come - Mathew Anim Cudjoe after making Dundee United debut

Tue, 5 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian youngster, Matthew Anim Cudjoe believes there is more to come from him after making his debut in the Scottish Premiership for Dundee United on Saturday.

The 18-year-old was introduced in the 79th minute as his outfit earned a 1-1 draw at Easter Road Stadium in Edinburgh with Hibernian.

Cudjoe replaced Mark Mcnulty and lasted 11 minutes on the pitch.

He had 75% accurate passes and nearly scored late on in the match but he smashed his shot into the side netting.

Cudjoe, who feels elated to have made his debut for the club has promised to do more.

“I hope next week against Dundee, that I can come in and do better,” a beaming Cudjoe said. “I hope there is more to come.”

"I feel great, I hope next week when we play against Dundee I will do better. We thank all the supporters for coming to see us today. They were waiting for this moment and they will see me more," he said.

