There is more to come from Thomas Partey - Jack Wilshere

Arsenal star, Thomas Partey

Former Arsenal forward, Jack Wilshere beleives there is more to come from Thomas Partey this season.

The Ghana international who joined the Gunners last season with huge expectations fell short due to injuries.



Arsenal triggered the release clause of the 27-year-old to secure his services from Atletico Madrid.



Despite struggling last season, Wilshere believes the qualities of Partey is never in doubt and believes he will come good this season.

“I like Partey,” he told Highbury Squad. “I think there’s more to come from him. He had ups and downs last season.



“But I think he’s going to come good this season. He’s a real good player.



"I played against him a few times and he’s very good,” he added.