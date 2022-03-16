There is no Asamoah Gyan so we'll beat Ghana - Nigeria official brags

Asamoah Gyan yet to play for Ghana after AFCON 2019
An official of the Nigerian Football Federation has disclosed the Super Eagles are no more terrified about Ghana’s team because Asamoah Gyan is no more with the Black Stars.
Ayo Olu Ibidapo, a Media officer with the NFF, said the Super Eagles had much respect for ‘Ghana’s Golden team’ in the past but they are no more terrified about the current crop of players in the Black Stars squad.
According to him, Nigeria has invested more in their preparations as compared to Ghana because the Super Eagles have to be at the World Cup.
"We have already started serious preparations for the game against Ghana. We will arrive in Ghana with a Chartered flight,” Ibidapo told Oyerepa FM.
He added, "Nigerians need this World Cup more than Ghana. That Golden team of Ghana is appreciated and respected though. There is no Asamoah Gyan in the Ghana squad.
Asked if the NFF are planning to let FIFA approve a neutral venue for the first leg, the NFF official said, "For now we Nigerians know that the match will be played at the Cape Coast Stadium so we are preparing for the game to be played there."
