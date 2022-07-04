There is no actual first-choice goalkeeper in the Black Stars – Adam Kwarasey

Adam Kwarasey, Former Ghana goalkeeper

Former Ghana goalkeeper, Adam Kwarasey has shared that he believes there is no clear first-choice goalkeeper in the Black Stars at the moment.

Due to injuries to experienced shot-stopper Richard Ofori, Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott has been the preferred option for technical handlers of the team in the last few assignments.



While many do not have confidence in the goalkeeper, Adam Kwarasey also has his reservations.



Speaking to Joy Sports in an interview, the goalkeeper said he believes Lawrence Ati-Zigi could be the first choice for Ghana.



“I have a feeling that they’re very even, there’s not a clear number one. Obviously, Wollacott played the tournament – I didn’t really know him before the tournament, so that’s what I’ve seen of him. I talk to him [Ati-Zigi] sometimes. We text, I’ve never met him but it’s just about keeping up.



“I played with him [Richard Ofori] as well, he’s a good goalkeeper. He had some injuries but I have a feeling if he’s fit and if he’s where he is supposed to be, he might be the one I’ll have played with,” Adam Kwarasey shared.

For the moment, Joseph Wollacott remains in the good books of the technical handlers of the Black Stars.



If nothing changes, he will be the man in the post for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament scheduled to be staged in Qatar late this year.



