There is no deficiency in Hearts of Oak's technical team - Ernest Thompson

Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu and assistant coach, Hamza Obeng

Former Hearts of Oak board secretary, Ernest Thompson has backed head coach Samuel Boadu amid calls for his sacking.

In a recent interview, club board member Dr Nyaho Tamakloe called for the sacking of the head coach, claiming that Phobians are heading in the wrong direction under him.



Speaking to Precise FM in an interview, Ernest Thompson says there is no need for coach Samuel Boadu to be sacked.



According to him, the Hearts of Oak technical team is not deficient and hence he doesn’t see why the head coach should be sacked.



“I don’t have any reason to think otherwise that the Hearts technical team doesn’t have what it takes to do the job unless there’s any other evidence or something happening that some of us do not know but for what we know I don’t have any reason to think that they cannot do the job.



“That job is a very funny and tricky job. Your ability to excel depends on so many factors. We have seen great coaches fail and mediocre coaches succeed so it is not very easy taking decisions when it comes to the technical team,” Ernest Thompson shared.

The Hearts of Oak former board secretary continued, “The coach needs a lot of support; in terms of players acquired for him, in terms of facilities and getting the supporters to be behind him.



”So far I do not know of any deficiency in them. Dr Nyaho Tamakloe has spoken his opinion. I don’t know whether they are also looking into the crystal ball and looking in the future.”



”Talking about coaches like Jones Attuquayefio and the rest, at times we shouldn’t rush to compare the up-and-coming coaches. It takes time and I think that we should be fair to the up-and-coming coaches.”



Since taking the Hearts of Oak job, Samuel Boadu has won every available trophy that has come the way of his team on the local scene.