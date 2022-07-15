There is no match-fixing in Ghana Premier League - Dreams FC coach

GFA demote Ashantigold to Division Two League

Inter Allies demoted for match-fixing



GFA dismiss Ashantigold, Inter Allies demotion appeal



Dreams FC coach, Ignatius Osei Fosu has labelLed people who believe that there is match-fixing going on in the Ghana Premier League as 'small-minded'.



According to the former Medeama SC coach, he has not seen the act since he started his journey and won't be convinced that the act exists in the Premier League.



Speaking as a pundit on Kumasi-based Pure FM, Ignatius Osei Fosu stated that there are 18 clubs in the Ghana Premier League so he won't accept that there is match-fixing in the league because Ashantigold and Inter Allies have been caught to have fixed a match week 34 game in the 2020/2021 season.

"I always say that only small-minded people will say that there is fix match going on in the league because as far as I'm concerned, there is no match-fixing in Ghana Premier League."



"There are 18 clubs in the league so why would anyone think that because only two (Ashantigold and Inter Allies) were caught, we can conclude that there is match-fixing in Ghana Premier League. Why is it that we don't say that Serie A matches are fixed because Juventus and AC Milan were caught in a match-fixing scandal some years back? Ignatius Osei Fosu added.







Ashantigold and Inter Allies have been relegated to Division Two League by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association after fixing a matchday 34 game at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium in the 2020/2021 season.



The two clubs appealed the decision but the Appeals Committee of the Ghana Football Association have dismissed it insisting on their initial ruling.

Also, watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate in the post below:







