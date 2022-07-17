There is no match fixing in Ghana Premier League - Dreams FC coach

Ignatius Osei Fosu

Dreams FC coach, Ignatius Osei Fosu has dismissed media reportage suggesting that there are fixed games in the Ghana Premier League.

AshantiGold SC and Inter Allies have been demoted to the lower sides after being guilty of playing a fixed game during the 2020/21 season.



Clubs have been accused of playing fixed games during the last round of the 2021/22 football season.



According to the former Medeama SC coach, he has not seen the act since he started his journey and won't be convinced that the act exists in the Premier League.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Pure, Osei-Fosu said there are 18 clubs in the Ghana Premier League so he won't accept that there is match-fixing in the league because Ashantigold and Inter Allies have been caught have fixed a match week 34 game in the 2020/2021 season.

"I always say that only small-minded people will say that there is fix match going on in the league because as far as I'm concerned, there is no match-fixing in Ghana Premier League," the former Techiman City gaffer said.



"There are 18 clubs in the league so why would anyone think that because only two (Ashantigold and Inter Allies) were caught, we can conclude that there is match-fixing in Ghana Premier League. Why is it that we don't say that Serie A matches are fixed because Juventus and AC Milan were caught in a match-fixing scandal some years back? Ignatius Osei Fosu added.



The two clubs appealed the decision but the Appeals Committee of the Ghana Football Association dismissed it insisting on their initial ruling.