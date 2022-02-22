There is no need for Black Stars Management Committee – Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Former Minister for Youth and Sports, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Former Minister for Youth and Sports, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has said that there is no need for the Ghana Football Association to put together a Management Committee for the Black Stars.



The importance of the Black Stars Management Committee has often been questioned by many Ghanaians and journalists who believe that the committee has outlived its usefulness thus the body should be dissolved.

Nii Lante Vanderpuye has now joined the likes of Saddick Adams ‘Obama who are arguing that appointing a committee to manage the Black Stars is an 'outmoded' practice.



Asked whether there is the need for a Black Stars Management Committee in an interview on GTV Sports+, Nii Lante Vanderpuye replied that “absolutely not there is no need for them because what do they do?"



Meanwhile, the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has appointed Vice President Mark Addo as Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee.



Other Members of the Committee include Kwasi Agyemang – Vice Chairman, Samuel Osei Kuffour, Kwame Ofosu Bamfo, former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah, Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd.) and Alhaji Karim Grusah.