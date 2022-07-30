0
Menu
Sports

There is no official communication on Ogum’s resignation - Kotoko communications director

Coach Ogum Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum

Sat, 30 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko communications director David Obeng Nyarko says Prosper Narteh Ogum remains the club's head coach despite reports of his resignation.

“There’s no official communication from the club. Recently Barcelona travelled to pre-season of which Xavi couldn't make it but still had the pre-season."

"Until the club officially comes out, it is important that we take it as it is," he said.

Ogum, who guided Kotoko to win the Ghana Premier League last season, is said to have verbally communicated his decision to management, headed by Nana Yaw Amponsah.

Meanwhile, the board are not in support and are in talks to get Ogum to rescind his decision. Ghanasoccernet.com understands that Ogum is willing to rescind his decision and work with Porcupine Warriors on condition that Amponsah steps down.

Kotoko board member Baffour Kwame Kusi said earlier this week, "We invited Nana Yaw Amponsah to the board meeting today but he did not show up. The coach said he is resigning because of what the management has been doing to him over the last few months. That's what the coach told us today in the meeting."

He added that the issues that were raised by the 46-year-old manager can be solved for him to continue in his capacity as the head coach of Asante Kotoko.

"We are yet to hear from the management. We are waiting to hear from them (management) if what the coach said is true. The issues are resolvable and the coach can stay," he told Kessben.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Dampare lists 11 public institutions that should be investigated for corruption
'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security - MP alleges
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service
Related Articles: