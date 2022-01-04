There is nothing wrong with Milo’s selection and choice of 4 goalkeepers - Yaw Preko

Former Ghanaian player, Yaw Preko

Former Ghanaian player Yaw Preko has opined that there is nothing wrong with the squad that coach Milovan Rajevac has named for the 2021 AFCON.

Ghana’s Under 15 coach is also stating that the four goalkeepers selected for the tournament are not, a big deal.



Commenting on the squad on Rainbow Sports, he said the outbreak of the Covid-19 could also be a factor.



He noted that it would be prudent to be on the safer side and send more players than to go with a number that would affect the team in case some of the players contract the virus.



The coach has named his squad for the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations – Cameroon 2021.



The Serbian trainer who named a 30-man provisional squad in December has pruned the squad to 28 having camped in Doha – Qatar since December 23, 2021.

Yaw Preko was optimistic that the squad was okay and the coach knew what he wanted in selecting them.



AS Roma youngster Felix Afena Gyan and Clermont Foot midfielder Salis Abdul Samed were axed from the earlier 30 man squad.



Milovan Rajevac who took over as Coach of the senior national team in November last year is expected to lead Ghana’s charge for a fifth Africa Cup of Nations trophy.



He led Ghana to the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations in Angola where Ghana lost 1-0 to Egypt in the final.