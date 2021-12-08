There is pressure at Great Olympics than Hearts and Kotoko - Charles Taylor

Former Hearts of Oak player, Charles Taylor

Charles Taylor joined Hearts of Oak in 2000

Taylor won four GPL trophies



Charles Taylor secured a move to Kotoko in 2003



Former Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, forward, Charles Taylor, has said that the pressure that comes with playing for Great Olympics is bigger than the two premiership giants.



The former Olympic forward has stated that it was easy to handle the pressure at Hearts because he went through thick and thin during his time at the Dade club.



Taylor was an instant hit at Hearts of Oak, signing for the rainbow side in 2000. He wrote his name in the success story of the club in the 2000s.

"I experienced all the pressure there was to be experienced at Great Olympics because that is where I started. That where the insults are. If you don’t perform you will feel the heat."



He continued that players transferred from Olympics to the top clubs in the Ghana Premier League(GPL)do not struggle.



"So, any player who moved from Olympics to Hearts of Oak does not panic. A player from Olympics will not panic at any of the big teams in Ghana because the things will hear, you won’t hear the same at Hearts or Kotoko.



Charles Taylor, one of GPL's greatest players of all time, moved to Hearts in 2000. He won 3 GPL, 1 CAF Champions League, 1 CAF Super Cup and 1 domestic league cup before moving to Kotoko in 2003.



At Kotoko, he won the league in his first season. He won a silver medal in 2004 at the maiden CAF Confederation Cup.