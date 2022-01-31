There is something wrong somewhere – Aduana Stars coach reacts to Bechem United defeat

Aduana Stars coach Joseph Asare Bediako

Aduana Stars coach Joseph Asare Bediako has reacted to the side's defeat to Bechem United in matchday 15 of the Ghana Premier League.

The fire boys suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Hunters at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park last Saturday.



At the post-match conference, the GPL coach of the month for December expressed displeasure about the performance of his players.

“As a matter of fact, our boys are not supporting in play, they were not moving and you can see for yourself. Our opponent dominated play, I don’t know, I don’t see this in training but when we go into games, we see all these things. There is something wrong somewhere, I don’t understand” he said.



Aduana Stars sit 4th position with 24 points after 15 matches into the season.