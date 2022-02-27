There is still work to be done on Gideon Mensah’s placements and defensive coordination - David Guion

Gideon Mensah

Bordeaux manager David Guion has disclosed there is still work to be done on Ghanaian defender, especially in the placements and defensive coordination.

The enterprising left-back is currently on a season long loan at the French Ligue 1 outfit from Red Bull Salzburg.



He has featured 13 times since his arrival in the summer of 2021.



At the press conference, the Bordeaux manager noted there still work to be done on the Ghanaian particularly his placements and defensive coordination and has therefore promised to improve him.

“I found that Gideon was in very good spirits with a lot of aggression, energy. There is still work to be done, especially in the placements and defensive coordination”



“I have found that he was one of the players who boosted the most energy over the last quarter of an hour. He's a boy I hope to improve!" he said.



Mensah is expected to be in Ghana squad for Nigeria World Cup play-offs next month.