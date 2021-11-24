There is unity - Opoku Nti reveals secret to Kotoko's outstanding form

Asante Kotoko players celebrating a goal

Asante Kotoko lead GPL table with 12 points

Kotoko visit Karela United on GPLWK 5



The Porcupines have the best defensive record in the league



Asante Kotoko legend, Opoku Nti has identified unity as the driving force behind the Porcupines' incredible start in the Ghana Premier League(GPL).



Asante Kotoko leads the GPL table with 12 points and are the only side to have won all four games in the season.



Moreover, the Reds are the best defensive side with just 1 goal conceded and are also tied with Aduana Stars and Great Olympics as the second-best scoring team with 8 goals.



Kotoko's perfect start this term is their best start to a season since 2013/2014 when they won all of their first six games and eventually clinched the title.