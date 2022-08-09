'There's a fire burning in me' - Osman Bukari

Osman Bukari

Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari is the darling boy of Serbian side Red Star Belgrade after his hattrick last week for his side.

He says that he is delighted with his performance and that there is a fire burning inside him.



But the modest Ghanaian winger had some kind words for his teammates for their contribution to his game.



In an interview with Serbian portal Sportal. he was asked how he feels to be the hero of a high victory.



"Well, how can I feel when I score three goals in one match, let alone a European one? There's a fire burning in me! I am delighted. But the truth is that I wouldn't have been able to express myself if it weren't for the team, my teammates. I am of the opinion that we functioned flawlessly against Pjunik. We implemented all the ideas of our coach and that is another thing that I am particularly proud of." he told Serbian portal Sportal.

Crvena Zvezda beat Pyunik 5- 0 in the first game of the third round of Champions League qualification at home, and Osman Bukari was the absolute hero of the red and white team.



The Ghana player scored a hat-trick and registered an assist when he beat Kings Kangwa for the second goal of the Serbian champions.



The Ghanaian has now scored five goals in five games for Red Star Belgrade in all competitions since joining the club.