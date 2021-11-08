There’s always one player in Black Stars who is a bench warmer - Prince Tagoe

Former Ghana International, Prince Tagoe

• Prince Tagoe has stated that there are constant bench warmers in the Black Stars

• Philemon Baffuor has received 6 national call-ups without playing a match



• He said some top officials influence call ups



Former Ghana International, Prince Tagoe, has revealed that there is always a player in the Black Stars squad who does not play any match but gets call ups.



Prince Tagoe’s comments come after Dreams FC player, Philemon Baffuor, earned his sixth Black Stars call-up despite never playing any match.



After warming the bench in all his call-ups, many are suspicious that there is a top hierarchy in the Ghana Football Association who influences player call-ups.

However, in an interview with Angel TV, Prince Tagoe revealed that there was a similar situation during his hay-days in the national team.



According to him, the entire players were aware of the particular player who did not deserve call up yet always made the squad for games.



"I've been in the National Team & I know. Sometimes there is a player in the squad who'll never play,” Tagoe said.



He added, “Everyone knows that player doesn't deserve the invite but always be in the squad.”



Citing an example, he said, “Even at the World Cup we had one. It's someone's business interest," Prince Tagoe stated.