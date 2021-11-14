'There's no pressure on us, we are here to do a good job' - South Africa coach fires

South Africa coach, Hugo Broos

South Africa coach Hugo Broos says their mission against Ghana on Sunday is to stun the Black Stars at the Cape Coast Stadium and deny them the chance of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup play-offs.

The experience Belgian tactician says they will 'do a good job' in their decisive 2022 Qatar Fifa World Cup qualifier in Cape Coast on Sunday.



Black Stars will take in Bafana Bafana, who arrived in Ghana on Friday, in the highly anticipated clash and need a victory at home to be able to secure the group's sole ticket to the playoffs.



South Africa need just a draw against the Black Stars to be able to advance ahead of the West Africans and the Belgian coach is confident they can deliver.



“There is no pressure on us. We are sure of qualifying tomorrow. Because we didn't play so well last Thursday, we are here to do a good job,” Broos said on Saturday night at the pre-match press conference.

Ghana's 1-1 draw at Ethiopia in the afternoon of Thursday as well as SA's win later against Zimbabwe led to Bafana (13 points +5 goal difference) with a three-point advantage of Group G over second-placed Black Stars (10 points, +3 difference).



If Ghana beat Bafana Bafana by a one-goal margin on Sunday, they'll rise to a +4 margin in the final score, and South Africa will drop to +4 (both at thirteen points).



The next criteria are the most goals that are scored within the group.



At present, the two teams, Bafana as well as Ghana have six goals apiece, which means they are both in the same position. Black Stars would improve by one with a win and will advance.