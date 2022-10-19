There’s still room for improvement ahead of World Cup - Antony Baffoe tells Otto Addo

Ex-Ghana captain Antony Baffoe

Ex-Ghana captain Antony Baffoe believes there is still more to come from the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana were engaged in two pre-World Cup friendlies in September, losing 3-0 to Brazil and beating Nicaragua 1-0.



Black Stars will take on Switzerland in another preparatory game on November 17, seven days before their opening game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Portugal.



"We lost 3-0 to Brazil but I feel we did well in the second half tactically," Baffoe said as quoted by the-star.co.ke.

"Against Nicaragua, we did well, there’s still room for improvement but I know the technical team is meeting steadily to get the right starting XI first of all for the warm-up match against Switzerland and then the first match against Portugal in Qatar."



Ghana will face Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea in Group H of the global showpiece which takes place between November 21 and December 18, 2022.



Black Stars, who make a return to the tournament after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia take on Portugal in their first game in Group H before facing South Korea and Uruguay in a repeat of the 2010 World Cup quarter-final.