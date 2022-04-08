There should be a quota for home-based players in Black Stars - Eric Bekoe

Former Kotoko player, Eric Bekoe

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Eric Bekoe, says there should be a quota for home-based players in the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup.

According to him, this will be an incentive for players ready to stay back home and ply their trade in the domestic league.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports with Odiasempa Kwame Oware, Eric Bekoe said creating a quota for home-based players will help reduce the mass exodus from the country, especially in the Premier League every season.



“If its possible they should give the foreign players a slot and the local players to a slot. We saw Jones Attuquayefio play a star-studded Nigeria team with home-based players”.

“If we don’t make this clear player exodus will not stop. Now the mentality is that if you don’t travel you will not be invited to play the national team”.



“Now things have changed and the media report on players across the globe. When I played in Egypt I never had the chance to play for the Black Stars. So there should be an incentive for local players who want to stay and play in the domestic league,” he added.