There should be an allocation for home-based players in Black Stars - Eric Bekoe

Sat, 9 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Eric Bekoe, a former Asante Kotoko attacker, insists the Black Stars should have a quota for home-based players ahead of the World Cup.

This, he believes, will be a motivation for home-based players who want to stay in the local league.

The former Kotoko attacker said implementing a quota for home-based players will greatly reduce the huge move from the country, especially in the Ghana Premier League every season, in an interview with Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports.

“If its possible they should give the foreign players a slot and the local players to a slot. We saw Jones Attuquayefio play a star-studded Nigeria team with home-based players”.

“If we don’t make this clear player exodus will not stop. Now the mentality is that if you don’t travel you will not be invited to play the national team”.

“Now things have changed and the media report on players across the globe. When I played in Egypt I never had the chance to play for the Black Stars. So there should be an incentive for local players who want to stay and play in the domestic league,” he ended.

