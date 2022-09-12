There was no juju in Black Stars during our time - Rev. Kofi Pare

1965 African Cup of Nations winner, Reverend Kofi Pare, has said that the concept of players using juju against each other didn't exist during his time in the Black Stars.

In the past 20 years, the news of players using juju in the Black Stars' camp has consistently been the top topic.



Based on these reports, the media say that it is the reason why some players have chosen to leave the squad.



It was reported that Kwadwo Asamoah prematurely retired from the Black Stars because of the use of juju in the Black Stars, and a similar thing was said about Mohammed Kudus when he missed the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.



Though some former players have confirmed the existence of juju in the camp of the Black Stars, Reverend Kofi Pare, who spent more than a decade with the team, has said that such a thing didn't exist during his time.



"It didn't happen during our time and it never came up in the team," he said in an interview with Perez Erzoah Kwaw on GhanaWeb's Sports Check show.

He added that "I used to hear it at the club level but not in the Black Stars because we believed in our individual abilities when we are in the national team."



Watch the full interview below:







Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:



