‘There was no urgency’ – Asamoah Gyan fires Black Stars after Morocco defeat

Asamoah Gyan, former skipper of the Black Stars and Ghana's record goal scorer

Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan has hit out at the Black Stars following an uninspiring performance that resulted in a defeat to Morocco on Monday evening.

Ghana today locked horns with Morocco in the first Group C game of the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



After failing to threaten and score, Ghana lost 1-0 at the end of the 90 minutes courtesy of a strike from Sofiane Boufal that handed Morocco the victory.



Speaking after the game, Asamoah Gyan said the Black Stars players played with no urgency.

“There was no urgency from the Black Stars. We wanted to catch the Moroccans on counterattack. I was expecting Issahaku to come on but it was late and it affected us. In games like this, you need to take your chances and win the game.



“If you create the chances and fail to convert them, the fans will not be happy," Asamoah Gyan said on SuperSports.



The Ghana great who is hard hit by the setback for the Black Stars is however confident the team will win its next match.