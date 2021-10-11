There were lapses in Ghana vs Zimbabwe game, but victory was ours - Amoako

George Amoako, Black Stars management committee chairman

The Black Stars management committee chairman, George Amoako, has stated that though there were some lapses in the game against Zimbabwe, the Black Stars performed well.

He made this statement in an interview with Isaac Worlanyo Wallace when he was asked about the performance of Black Stars against the Warriors of Zimbabwe.



“At least there was football been played despite the lapses, there was purposefulness”, he said.



According to him, though you can’t take a team just in four days and expect wonders there has been an improvement.

"Yes I am satisfied because we won three goals to one in a world cup qualifying game”, he said.



He added that some technical teams will come and do well and others will also come and fail.